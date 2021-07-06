Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Sainsbury's sales beat expectations in latest quarter

2 minute read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) on Tuesday beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply reflecting a tough comparison with last year when shoppers stocked-up for a first COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, which trails market leader Tesco (TSCO.L) in annual sales, said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6% in the 16 weeks to June 26, its fiscal first quarter - versus analysts' average forecast of a fall of 1.7% and a rise of 11.3% in the previous quarter.

Sainsbury's said sales of grocery, general merchandise and clothing were all higher than its expectations throughout the quarter. It said it outperformed competitors and grew market share.

It said it had further tough comparables ahead as pandemic restrictions continue to ease and customer behaviour normalises.

Sainsbury's said it expected to report underlying profit before tax of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) in the 2021-22 year, up from 356 million pounds in 2020-21.

Shares in Sainsbury's are up 23% so far this year, buoyed by bid speculation.

That started in April when Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky raised his stake to just under 10% and has been fueled over the last two weeks by a bid battle for rival Morrisons (MRW.L). read more

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · July 5, 2021 · 11:13 PM UTCSamsung Electronics Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) likely saw a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres.

Retail & ConsumerFrench champagne industry group fumes over new Russian law
Retail & ConsumerApollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons
Retail & ConsumerAustralian high-street retailer Myer's top investor raises stake, calls for overhaul
Retail & ConsumerOcado wins new customer in Spain as pandemic drives online grocery