Sainsbury's weathers supply chain stress with 23% profit rise

A person walks past a Sainsbury's store in Milton Keynes, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) on Thursday reported a 23% rise in first-half profit and maintained its full-year profit outlook despite uncertainty around supply chains.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest grocer after Tesco (TSCO.L), said it made an underlying profit before tax of 371 million pounds ($507 million) in the 28 weeks to Sept. 18, up from 301 million pounds in the same period last year, on revenue that rose 5.3% to 15.7 billion pounds.

British retailers are grappling with delays in their international supply chains that are being compounded by labour shortages in the UK transport and warehousing networks. read more

Supermarkets also face tough comparisons against record sales during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sainsbury's said grocery sales grew by 0.8% versus the 2020-21 first half and 9.1% versus 2019-20, before the pandemic impacted trading.

The group said it gained market share, reflecting its strategy to improve value, introduce more product innovation and improve customer service. It said it was also helped by customers continuing to eat at home more.

Sainsbury's maintained its guidance for full-year profit of "at least" 660 million pounds, up from the 356 million pounds made in 2020-21.

($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Michael Holden and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.