Sales at Ermenegildo Zegna jump 37.4% in the second quarter

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna (JN0.F) said on Thursday its revenues rose year-on-year by 37.4% at constant exchange rates in the second-quarter, reaching 475 million euros ($529 million).

The organic growth in the same period was 24.5%, supported mainly by a rebound in the China Greater Region and a strong perfomance in the Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA) region, Zegna said.

The company, which is listed in New York, said that the robust first half results for 2023 supported its mid-term outlook.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.