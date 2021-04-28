Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Retail & ConsumerSamsung Elec sees higher chip earnings as Q1 profit jumps 46%

ReutersJoyce LeeHeekyong Yang
1 minute read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on a dish washer at its store in Seoul, South Korea, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Thursday it expects chip profits to increase in the current quarter after announcing its highest first-quarter operating profit since 2018.

The world's top maker of memory chips posted a 46% jump in operating profit in the January-March quarter on the back of a 66% profit surge at its mobile business to 4.4 trillion won ($3.97 billion), the company said.

The jump was led by sales of its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series, while profit also soared at its television set and home appliance business, buoyed by continued stay-at-home demand.

Profits at its chip business, however, fell due to the cost of ramping up domestic production as well as losses at its Texas plant following a storm-related stoppage in mid-February that blunted the benefits of strong demand.

Net profit rose 46% to 7.1 trillion won. Revenue climbed 18% to 65.4 trillion won.

($1 = 1,108.9800 won)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · April 28, 2021 · 11:19 PM UTCU.S. safety board to release report on Texas Tesla crash within a month

The U.S. transport safety board is working to publish as soon as possible a preliminary report on a recent Tesla (TSLA.O) vehicle crash in Texas in which local police said no one was in the driver's seat, a senior official told Reuters, acknowledging public confusion over the fatal accident.

Retail & ConsumerAd group WPP returns to growth as clients anticipate recovery
Retail & ConsumerU.S. judge declines to dismiss Amazon allegations Trump interfered in JEDI contract
Retail & ConsumerStarbucks sales miss estimates, shares drop despite rosier forecast
Retail & ConsumerHasbro toys to get more expensive as costs surge