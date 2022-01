A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

BELGRADE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday the government will revoke all licenses to Rio Tinto (RIO.L) for lithium exploration.

"All decisions (linked to lithium project) and all licenses have been annulled," Brnabic told reporters after a government session.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac

