Retail & Consumer
Shares in Indonesia's Bukalapak extend falls, shed over 20% since IPO
1 minute read
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak (BUKA.JK) dropped by 6.74% on Wednesday to 830 rupiah, with the stock shedding 21% since its IPO earlier this month.
Bukalapak, the country's first listed tech unicorn, debuted on Aug. 6 after raising $1.5 billion in an initial public offering, the biggest IPO in Indonesia. read more
Reporting by Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies
