Shares in Indonesia's Bukalapak extend falls, shed over 20% since IPO

Logo of Bukalapak, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, is seen outside their headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak (BUKA.JK) dropped by 6.74% on Wednesday to 830 rupiah, with the stock shedding 21% since its IPO earlier this month.

Bukalapak, the country's first listed tech unicorn, debuted on Aug. 6 after raising $1.5 billion in an initial public offering, the biggest IPO in Indonesia. read more

Reporting by Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.