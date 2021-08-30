Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

A sign of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd's (SE.N) Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Youtube videos and Linkedin postings.

"Shopee is coming to India!" announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers.

The company did not immediately answer questions as to whether they would launch in India.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Martin Petty

