Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Shopee dips toe in India e-commerce market with seller recruitment campaign

By
1 minute read

A sign of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd's (SE.N) Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country, according to Youtube videos and Linkedin postings.

"Shopee is coming to India!" announces a video posted earlier in August that promises free shipping and no commission fees for sellers and buyers.

The company did not immediately answer questions as to whether they would launch in India.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 4:17 AM UTC

Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector

Sea Ltd's Shopee took just two years to become Brazil's most-downloaded shopping app, winning users to its low-cost marketplace with its game-changing approach to e-commerce: in-app mini-games offering coupons to winning users.

Retail & Consumer
Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph
Retail & Consumer
Gap set to shine as shoppers return to 'embrace summer'
Retail & Consumer
Irish retail sales suffer first monthly drop since January
Retail & Consumer
Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast