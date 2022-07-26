Shopify to lay off 10% of workforce - WSJ

An employee works at Shopify's headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify (SHOP.TO) is laying off 10% of its workforce, or about 1000 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Shares of the company fell 6.6% in trading before the bell.

Shopify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.