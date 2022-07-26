1 minute read
Shopify to lay off 10% of workforce - WSJ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify (SHOP.TO) is laying off 10% of its workforce, or about 1000 employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Shares of the company fell 6.6% in trading before the bell.
Shopify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.