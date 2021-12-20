Shopper numbers on UK high streets down 2.6% at weekend on Omicron hit -Springboard

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain's high streets fell 2.6% over the Dec. 18-19 weekend versus the previous weekend as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus kept people at home, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, fell 8.5% in central London and 6.4% in cities outside of the capital.

