Shopping platform Whatnot valued at nearly $4 billion after latest fund raise

July 21 (Reuters) - Whatnot raised $260 million in a funding round led by DST Global and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) independent growth fund CapitalG on Thursday, valuing the livestreaming shopping platform at $3.7 billion.

The series D fund-raise also saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and YC Continuity and comes ten months after the previous round when it was valued at $1.5 billion.

Whatnot's move to raise capital comes amid a broader sell-off in tech stocks over the past few months, which is likely to pressure the valuations of private companies.

However, investors such as Tiger Global and Andreessen Horowitz continue to pour money into tech companies and bet on a recovery in valuations.

Growth in e-commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic as well as supply chain bottlenecks has led to a demand for similar platforms.

E-commerce tech platform fabric, which counts apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc (CHS.N), fast-food giant McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) and Jessica Alba's The Honest Company Inc (HNST.O) as clients, raised fresh capital led by SoftBank (9984.T) in February valuing the company at $1.5 billion. read more

Whatnot plans to use the fresh capital to launch additional categories for collectors and enthusiasts and double down on expansion into diecast cars, stamps and action figures.

Founded in 2019, the U.S. marketplace saw its revenue grow over 20 times year-over-year and more than tripled its monthly sales so far in 2022, according to a company statement.

