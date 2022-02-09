The snack look - Greggs and Primark to launch fashion range

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British baker and fast-food chain Greggs (GRG.L) has teamed up with fast fashion retailer Primark to launch a clothing line.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said a partnership deal with Primark will see Greggs branded merchandise, including hoodies, available at 60 Primark stores across the United Kingdom from Feb. 19.

"For the first time in Greggs' 83-year history you will officially be able to wear your Sausage Roll-loving heart on your sleeve and look like a snack thanks to our incredible new clothing range," Greggs said.

The partnership will also see Greggs open a 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe in Primark's flagship store in Birmingham on Feb. 12.

A boutique pop-up store in Soho, central London, will preview the clothing collection from Feb. 17.

Greggs has recovered well after its business model was initially hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month it raised its full-year profit outlook. read more

Primark is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF.L).

