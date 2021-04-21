Retail & ConsumerSOCCER Italy's Inter Milan says it's no longer part of Super League
Italy's soccer club Inter Milan said on Wednesday it was no longer part of the European Super League project.
"We are always committed to giving fans the best soccer experience; innovation and inclusion is part of our DNA since our founding," the Italian side said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday Reuters reported that Inter was no longer interested in the project.
