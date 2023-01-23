South African retailer TFG posts 17% third-quarter sales jump















JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South African retailer TFG (TFGJ.J) on Monday reported a 17.3% rise in third-quarter sales after Black Friday sales and holiday specials spurred demand for summer clothes and furniture.

"TFG achieved a record Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with turnover exceeding 1 billion rand ($58.14 million) over these two days," the owner of Foschini and Markham clothing brands said.

($1 = 17.1985 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman











