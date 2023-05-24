South Africa's April inflation slows more than forecast to 6.8% y/y















JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected in April to 6.8% year on year from 7.1% in March, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.4% in April compared to 1.0% the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted April inflation of 7.0% year on year and 0.5% month on month.

The inflation figures come a day before the central bank is due to announce its latest interest rate decision.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has hiked interest rates nine times in a row since November 2021 to try to tame inflation.

Analysts predict the SARB will raise its repo rate(ZAREPO=ECI) by another 25 basis points to 8.00%, but financial markets have been pricing in a larger rate hike.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo











