South Africa's finance minister rules out recession this year















WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa will not fall into recession this year despite a gloomy International Monetary Fund forecast and a contraction in the last three months of 2022, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

An escalation in rolling power cuts heavily impacted activity in most sectors at the end of last year, and the IMF is predicting only slight growth of 0.1% for 2023 in South Africa.

