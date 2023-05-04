South Africa's Pick n Pay hit by energy, store revamp costs















JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - Pick n Pay, South Africa's second-biggest supermarket chain, (PIKJ.J) reported a 16.3% fall in annual earnings on Thursday, hit by costs related to store revamps and unprecedented power cuts.

State electricity utility Eskom is implementing the worst rolling blackouts on record, leaving households in the dark for up to 10 hours a day, disrupting manufacturing and hurting businesses.

Retailers specifically are having to crank up diesel generators to power their stores and warehouses, additional costs that are putting pressure on margins.

Pick n Pay said it incurred an incremental cost of 522 million rand ($29 million) for diesel to run generators in the year ended Feb. 26, and also incurred planned costs in implementing its new growth strategy, which includes revamping old stores and adding new ones.

As a result, annual pro-forma headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 242.37 cents.

Pro forma HEPS exclude business interruption insurance proceeds and non-cash hyperinflation gains and losses related to the Zimbabwe business. Including all of this, HEPS fell by 1.3%.

Group turnover, however, increased by 8.9% to 106.6 billion rand, driven primarily by its discount grocery chain Boxer, where sales growth in South Africa was up 20.2%, while group gross profit margin remained flat at 19.6%.

($1 = 18.2101 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











