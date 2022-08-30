Spain retail sales fall 0.5% y/y in July

Eggs are displayed for sale at Pedro Gonzalez chicken store at a local market in Madrid, Spain, August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Aug 30 - Spanish retail sales fell by 0.5% in July from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The June figure was revised down to a +0.7% from a preliminary reading of +1.0%, INE said.

