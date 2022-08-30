1 minute read
Spain retail sales fall 0.5% y/y in July
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 30 - Spanish retail sales fell by 0.5% in July from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.
The June figure was revised down to a +0.7% from a preliminary reading of +1.0%, INE said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tiago Brandao; Editing by Emma Pinedo
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.