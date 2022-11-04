Amadeus profit leaps as travel sector continues recovery















MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus (AMA.MC) on Friday posted a ninefold leap in adjusted third-quarter profit to 220 million euros ($215 million) as the travel industry bounced back from two years of COVID-related restrictions.

The sector's recovery from the pandemic accelerated and international tourism took off strongly in 2022 after the Omicron variant of the virus resulted in a temporary slowing of the industry's return to normal at the end of last year.

"Our strong operating performance, solid commercial activity and the ongoing recovery in travel volumes make us confident for the future," Chief Executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

Amadeus said it processed 99.8 million bookings in the quarter, equivalent to 72% of levels from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

The group added that it would resume shareholder payouts in 2023.

Though third-quarter adjusted profit registered a ninefold increase year on year, it was still 32% below the same period in 2019, Amadeus said.

The company, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, said that overall revenues in the quarter rose 65% to 1.22 billion euros, slightly above the 1.2 billion euros consensus forecast from analysts polled by the company.

($1 = 1.0229 euros)

Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Diana Mandia Editing by Inti Landauro and David Goodman











