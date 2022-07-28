Spirits maker Diageo posts 21.4% rise in full-year sales

A bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky, a brand of Diageo, is seen for sale in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo (DGE.L) on Thursday posted full-year sales up 21.4% as more people drank expensive spirits and bars reopened after pandemic lockdowns last year.

Reported net sales rose to 15.5 billion pounds ($18.87 billion) in the year to June 30, beating the 16.1% increase analysts had been expecting, according to Refinitiv.

The world's largest spirits maker, which also makes Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan's rum and Ketel One vodka, said its high-end brands contributed 57% of reported net sales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Diageo has benefited since the start of the pandemic from people trading up to more expensive types of alcohol, investing in its high-end portfolio of drinks along the way.

"Looking ahead to fiscal '23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to COVID-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty," Chief Executive Ivan Menezes said.

($1 = 0.8213 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.