A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Jundiai, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks (SBUX.O) on Tuesday said it has entered a new partnership with China's Meituan (3690.HK) which will see it offer its coffee delivery services on the super-app and also a new private coffee experiences booking service at its stores.

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

