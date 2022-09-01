Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Starbucks store is seen in New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as the coffee chain's new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1.

Narasimhan will replace Howard Schultz, who will continue as interim chief until April of next year and will remain with Starbucks as an adviser through 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) said Narasimhan will step down as the London-listed company's CEO at the end of September. read more

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

