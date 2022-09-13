1 minute read
Starbucks plans about 9,000 China outlets by 2025
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday it plans to have about 9,000 stores in China by 2025, a 56% increase from its current count.
That increase equates to one new store opening nearly every nine hours for the next three years, Starbucks said.
