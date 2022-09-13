Starbucks plans about 9,000 China outlets by 2025

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A staff member is seen at Starbucks at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Tuesday it plans to have about 9,000 stores in China by 2025, a 56% increase from its current count.

That increase equates to one new store opening nearly every nine hours for the next three years, Starbucks said.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

