Stellantis suspends export of cars to Russia, halts imports from Russia

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) said in a statement on Thursday that it had suspended all exports of cars to Russia as well as all imports from Russia.

"All Stellantis exportation of cars to Russia and importation from Russia are suspended," the firm said in a statement sent by mail to Reuters.

Stellantis, the world's No.4 carmaker, owns a plant in Kaluga, Russia, in partnership with Mitsubishi, where it makes vans.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

