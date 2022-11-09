Grocer Ahold Delhaize lifts 2022 earnings outlook















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday raised its annual outlook for the third time this year, expecting low-double-digit earnings per share growth versus a prior mid-single-digit guidance.

The company also posted a strong increase in sales and earnings in the third quarter.

Despite rising macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, Ahold is benefiting from a strong performance in the United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains.

"Better-than-expected underlying U.S. results, foreign exchange benefits, and continued insurance gains from rising interest rates allow us to raise our full year diluted underlying EPS guidance to low-double-digit growth," CEO Frans Muller said in a statement.

Ahold's net sales in the U.S. reached 14.7 billion euros in the third quarter, an increase of 8.8% at constant exchange rates, for total group sales of 22.4 billion euros over the same period.

The group nudged up its annual earnings per share outlook in August for the second time this year.

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said its underlying operating income jumped to 993 million euros ($999.06 million) between July and September, above the 885 million euros expected by a company-compiled consensus.

The group, which is working with suppliers to mitigate cost increases by introducing cheaper products and expanding its own-brand offers, also announced a new 1 billion euros share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2023.

