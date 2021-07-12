Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Swatch Group reports improving sales during first half of 2021 -AWP

1 minute read

Watches are displayed at a Swatch store, which is closed during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swatch Group (UHR.S) reported sales of 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.70 billion) during the first six months of 2021, Swiss news agency AWP reported on Monday, up from 2.19 billion francs the company posted a year earlier.

The maker of Longines, Tissot and Omega watches said its net profit increased to 270 million francs, turning around a 308 million franc loss in 2020.

Swatch, which is soon to be relegated from the Swiss blue chip index, did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 0.9155 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 7:57 AM UTCBritain's ASOS to sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in U.S. push

British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) will sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom (JWN.N) stores in a joint venture with the department store chain, it said on Monday, in an effort to reach more U.S. and Canadian customers.

Retail & ConsumerWalmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms
Retail & ConsumerSwatch Group reports improving sales during first half of 2021 -AWP
Retail & ConsumerGM turns to supplier to build initial EV vans while it readies plant in Canada
Retail & ConsumerEngland to go ahead with July 19 COVID relaxation -health minister