Sweetener maker Tate & Lyle posts 22% jump in annual profit















May 25 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L) on Thursday reported a 22% rise in full-year profit as higher prices helped mitigate cost inflation.

The London-listed firm made 320 million pounds ($403.87 million) in adjusted core profit compared to 233 million pounds it logged last year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur











