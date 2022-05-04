Taco Bell parent Yum Brands misses quarterly sales estimates

Yum Brands logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 4 (Reuters) - Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as industry-wide supply chain snarls and staffing pressures hit the company's business.

Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said comparable sales rose 3% in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 3.8% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

A tight U.S. labor market and pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions have made it harder for U.S. restaurants to meet consumer demand and fulfill online orders, with companies like Domino's Pizza (DPZ.N) and Restaurant Brands' (QSR.TO) Popeyes also reporting a fall in quarterly same-store sales.

Total revenue in the quarter rose to $1.55 billion from $1.49 billion a year earlier, but missed estimates of $1.59 billion.

Net income rose to $399 million, or $1.36 per share, from $326 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila

