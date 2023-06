Target's move to pull some Pride merchandise is 'wrong', New York AG says

June 14 (Reuters) - Target's (TGT.N) move to pull some LGBTQ-themed merchandise from stores following customer backlash "is wrong," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet on Tuesday and urged the retailer to reverse its decision.

At least 14 New York officials have signed a letter regarding Target's decision, according to James's tweet.

loading

Target last month said it was making certain "adjustments" to its LGBTQ-themed products linked to Pride Month, citing increased confrontations between shoppers and employees and incidents of products being thrown on the floor.

The company has sold LGBTQ-related goods tied to Pride month for years but has faced growing criticism for carrying those products, including from conservative news outlets and Republican politicians, who have claimed certain items at its stores were marketed to children.

Target did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Pooja Desai











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.