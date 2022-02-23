Ted Baker fourth-quarter sales jump 35%

People shelter under umbrellas as they pass a Ted Baker a store in London, Britain October 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Upmarket fashion retailer Ted Baker (TED.L) reported higher fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday as demand for office and party wear remained strong even in the face of Britain's pandemic-related curbs during the reporting period.

The group's sales, including online and in-store sales, jumped 35% in the 12 weeks ended Jan. 29, a period in which Britain advised people to work from home to help control the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

