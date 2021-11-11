Retail & Consumer
Ted Baker sales jump as office-wear demand stays strong
Nov 11 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Thursday third-quarter sales jumped 18% as demand for workwear remained strong after pandemic curbs were eased.
Ted Baker did not provide annual financial forecasts but said it was "comfortable" with current analyst expectations for the current financial year.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
