Ted Baker turns down takeover proposals from Sycamore

People shelter under umbrellas as they pass a Ted Baker a store in London, Britain October 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Monday it had rejected two unsolicited non-binding proposals from private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management for a possible cash offer for the fashion retailer.

Ted Baker said it had concluded the proposals from New York-based Sycamore significantly undervalued the company and failed to "compensate shareholders for the significant upside that can be delivered by Ted Baker as a listed company".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.