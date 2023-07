July 1 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's largest supermarket operator, is set to appoint Gerry Murphy, the Burberry and Tate & Lyle chair, as its next chairman, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Saturday.

Murphy’s appointment is expected to come next week, the tweet added.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.