Tesco's central Europe business 'an integral part of group', says boss

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The boss of Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, said the group's central European businesses in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia were an "integral part" of the business.

At Tesco's annual shareholders' meeting, the board was asked by one investor about the future of its central European operations, given the group has exited most overseas markets.

"We do see them as an integral part of the group and a successful part of the group, and they don't distract us very much from the core business," CEO Ken Murphy said.

"We think they are markets for the future."

