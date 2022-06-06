Thank you Ma’am - UK retail and hospitality get Jubilee fillip

Spectators attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, outside Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s beleaguered hospitality and retail sectors were boosted by celebrations to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, with footfall over the four-day weekend up 6.9% versus the average for May, industry data showed on Monday.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic Solutions said total footfall for the full week to Sunday June 5 increased by 17.1% versus the average for May, as Britons temporarily put aside their cost of living crisis worries.

The increase peaked at 45.6% on Thursday, before footfall dipped on Saturday and Sunday.

"The public took to the streets for the Jubilee celebrations, with retail footfall enjoying significant improvements over the early parts of the long weekend," said BRC CEO Helen Dickinson.

"More people hit the shops, with many on the hunt for Jubilee decorations, garden accessories and new outfits...We hope that the momentum can continue despite the ongoing economic turbulence."

Last week a joint survey of members by four trade bodies predicted the UK hospitality industry would enjoy a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) Jubilee weekend.

UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping, the British Beer and Pub Association and Hospitality Ulster said the figure was almost 400 million pounds more than pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues could expect to earn during a normal Thursday to Sunday in May.

Britain's supermarkets also anticipated a spike in trade.

But the boost to the economy from Jubilee spending is expected to be short-lived.

Surging prices are causing the biggest hit to UK household incomes since at least the 1950s and consumer confidence is at near record lows. Inflation hit a 40-year peak of 9% in April and is projected to rise further.

To cushion the blow, the government last month announced a 15 billion pound package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills. read more

Shares in Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest supermarket group, Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) were all up about 1% in morning trading.

M&S said last month that Britons would not feel the full force of the country's cost of living crisis until the autumn.

($1 = 0.7963 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

