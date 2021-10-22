Tissue maker Essity's profit grows more than expected on increasing hygiene awareness

Essity products are seen on display in Stockholm, Sweden May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Friday, thanks to better market conditions and growing awareness of the importance of hygiene.

Third-quarter operating earnings at the Swedish group grew to 3.88 billion crowns ($451.1 million) from 3.82 billion crowns a year earlier, while sales grew 9%, with organic sales rising 7%. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average had estimated a profit of 3.38 billion.

Compared with the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, organic sales were up 2%.

Essity now aims for net sales, including acquisitions, of more than 5%. It had earlier set organic sales growth target of more than 3%.

Essity is the global leader in hygiene products for businesses under the Tork brand, and in incontinence products with TENA. It is the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue toilet paper and handkerchiefs with brands such as Lotus, Edet, Tempo and Vinda.

($1 = 8.6021 Swedish crowns)

