Higher costs squeezes tissue maker Essity's profit, offsets record sales















STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products maker Essity (ESSITYa.ST) reported a drop in third-quarter core profit on Thursday, as price hikes led to record sales but failed to offset rising input costs.

The world's second-biggest consumer tissue maker's adjusted profit before interest, tax and amortisation fell 17% year-over-year to 2.99 billion crowns ($275 million) as rising costs for raw materials, energy and distribution shrank margins to 7.5% from 11.5%.

The profit roughly matched market expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

"Cost inflation worsened further in the third quarter," Chief Executive Magnus Groth said in a statement.

"We are addressing this through comprehensive price increases and energy price surcharges that will have an additional effect in the fourth quarter and in 2023."

Essity –– which sells products such as toilet paper and napkins under a number of brands, including Lotus, Tempo and Vinda –– said it raised prices by 14.5% on average in the latest quarter but added that "our price increases are offsetting the high cost inflation with a delay of approximately two quarters."

The company also said it was also working at a high pace on efficiency improvements, energy saving measures and raw material rationalizations.

Net sales at the rival of Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB.N) jumped 29% in the latest quarter to 40.1 billion crowns as sales volumes rose in all divisions. ($1 = 10.8579 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Savio D'Souza











