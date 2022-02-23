T.J. Maxx owner misses quarterly sales estimates

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians are reflected in and seen through a shop window as they pass a T.J. Maxx store in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Feb 23 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by temporary store closures and fewer customers visiting its outlets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company, which owns T.J. Maxx, fell about 7% to $60.40 in premarket trading.

The pandemic-triggered restrictions in Europe and Canada due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant hit TJX's sales growth, although the company said its fourth-quarter sales were trending higher before the surge in Omicron cases.

The company's net sales rose to $13.85 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 29, from $10.94 billion a year earlier. That missed analysts' estimates of $14.22 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income of the HomeGoods owner rose to $940.2 million, or 78 cents per share, from $325.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.