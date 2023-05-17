T.J. Maxx parent raises annual profit forecast on easing costs, steady demand















May 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on lower costs and resilient demand from inflation-hit consumers switching to discount retailers.

The discount store operator now expects 2024 adjusted profit per share to be between $3.39 and $3.48, compared with its previous range of $3.29 to $3.41.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











