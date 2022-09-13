1 minute read
Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tonic maker Fevertree (FEVR.L) reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year despite strong demand in Europe and the U.S., as inflationary pressures and continued exposure to elevated Trans-Atlantic freight costs bit into earnings.
The London-based company said its adjusted core profit for the six months ended June 30 was 21.9 million pounds ($25.62 million), compared with 29.2 million pounds the previous year.
($1 = 0.8547 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.