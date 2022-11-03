Top French court backs order for websites to remove marketplace Wish















PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - France's constitutional court has backed an earlier decision by the country's consumer watchdog ordering websites to strip the company Wish from their listings, said the French government on Thursday.

Last year, France ordered search engines and online platforms to strip Wish from their listings over concerns about product safety.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet











