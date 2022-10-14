Top Republican on Senate antitrust panel promises oversight of grocery deal















WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The top Republican on a U.S. Senate antitrust panel, Senator Mike Lee, promised on Friday that there would be significant oversight of a plan by Kroger Co (KR.N) to buy rival Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N).

"Utahns, like all Americans, are suffering from skyrocketing food prices," Lee said in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to ensure our antitrust laws are robustly enforced to protect consumers from anticompetitive mergers that could further exacerbate the financial strain we already feel in the grocery store checkout aisle." The $24.6 billion deal was announced Friday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Diane Bartz











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.