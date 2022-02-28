TUI does not see consequences if sanctions against Russian shareholder

Figurines are seen in front of the Tui logo in this illustration taken, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German travel group TUI (TUIGn.DE) told staff on Monday that any sanctions or restrictions against the travel company's largest single shareholder, Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, will not have any lasting negative consequences on the company.

"Our company is run by the Executive Board, like any German public limited company, and not by the shareholders or the Supervisory Board," said TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen in a memo to staff.

A company spokesperson said TUI was not aware of any possible sanctions against Mordashov.

