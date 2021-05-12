Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerTUI says looking at extending its summer season due to huge demand

Reuters
TUI said it is looking at extending its summer season into autumn given the huge level of pent-up demand, and the group expected to become profitable again in its fourth quarter period, July to the end of September.

"We see a huge pent up demand for the end of the season, extending it is viable and also that needs to be agreed with destinations," TUI's chief executive Fritz Joussen told reporters on Wednesday.

