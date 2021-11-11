Turkey's Getir launching operations in U.S. -CEO

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's ultrafast grocery-delivery company Getir said on Thursday that it is launching operations in the United States, seeking a foothold in the world's largest retail market only a few months after expanding into Europe.

In a news conference, CEO Nazim Salur said the company was launching its U.S. operations in Chicago and would later expand to New York and Boston.

Getir is a trailblazer among startups that have propelled out of the pandemic. It attracted around $1 billion in three back-to-back funding rounds this year, as its valuation ballooned from $850 million to more than $7.5 billion.

Reporting by Can Sezer;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

