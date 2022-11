CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods' board of directors is overseeing a "thorough review" of the recent arrest of Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson, Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said on Monday.

John R. Tyson, great-grandson of the company's founder, apologized for his arrest on a quarterly earnings call.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.