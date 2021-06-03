Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK adds seven countries to travel "red list", including Egypt, Sri Lanka

1 minute read

Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from "green" to "amber".

No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.

The full list of countries added to the "red list" is: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.

All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on June 8, the government said.

