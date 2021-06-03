Retail & Consumer
UK adds seven countries to travel "red list", including Egypt, Sri Lanka
Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its "red list" of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England on Thursday, in a review that also saw Portugal move from "green" to "amber".
No countries were added to the quarantine-free green list.
The full list of countries added to the "red list" is: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad & Tobago.
All changes to the lists will come into effect at 0400 (0300 GMT) on June 8, the government said.
