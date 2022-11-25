UK Black Friday transactions up 3.2% vs 2021 so far -Barclaycard Payments

People walk past Black Friday signage in a shop window during Black Friday on Regent Street in London, Britain, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1700 GMT was up 3.2% compared to 2021, data from Barclaycard Payments showed on Friday.

Barclaycard Payments processes nearly 1 pound ($1.21) in every 3 pounds spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.

"This is encouraging news for retailers who will have been unsure about the outcome of today, given the rising cost-of-living," its head, Marc Pettican, said.

($1 = 0.8269 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

