UK CBI retail sales index +37 in Aug, price rises seen ahead

A shopper walks on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following is a table of results from the Confederation of British Industry's latest Distributive Trades Survey, published on Thursday.

Figures in the table below are percentage balances which represent the difference between the percentages of respondents replying positively and negatively to questions:

MONTHLY QUESTIONS

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+37 -4 -5 -1 -35 +9 +14 +28 +8 +39 +30

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+9 -3 -14 -9 -4 +17 +17 +25 +26 +27 +34

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+1 -13 -8 +2 -7 +3 +11 +17 +55 +30 +48

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+3 -9 -19 0 -24 -23 +16 -23 -2 +35 -1

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+30 +29 +12 +11 -9 +15 -4 -11 +20 -2 -23

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+31 -14 -2 -4 -8 +39 +14 +24 +5 +56 +35

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+5 -7 -5 +9 +15 +26 +14 +28 +32 +40 +34

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+11 -28 -10 -3 -9 +29 +10 +28 +25 +45 +41

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+1 -6 -25 -13 -17 -6 -1 -17 -11 +32 +12

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+25 +25 +12 +16 +5 +22 +4 -4 -1 +4 -20

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

Aug May Feb Nov Aug 2021

Imports +9 +4 +2 +18 -17

Selling prices--reported +87 +77 +75 +77 +73

Selling prices--expected +87 +69 +81 +80 +75

Employment--reported +13 0 +8 +19 -13

Employment--expected +10 -3 +5 +21 -9

Investment intentions -31 -34 +30 +31 +36

Business situation -22 -13 -3 +8 +6

The survey was conducted between July 27 and Aug. 12 and was based on replies from 60 retail chains.

(Reporting by UK economics team)

((London newsroom +44 207 542 7748, UK.Economics@reuters.com))

Keywords: BRITAIN ECONOMY/RETAIL

