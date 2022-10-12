UK consumer confidence falls due to homeowner pessimism - survey

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence fell in September, caused by a steep deterioration in homeowners' attitudes towards their house values, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Pollsters YouGov and consultancy the Centre for Economics and Business Research said the overall consumer confidence index for the month decreased by 1.1 points, from 98.8 to 97.7.

"For the third month in a row, homeowners’ views of their property’s value fell and we may see this fall further still, following speculation around rising interest rates in the months to come," Emma McInnes, Global Head of Financial Services at YouGov said.

