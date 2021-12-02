UK crisp shortage continues at many shops - ONS

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Packets of crisps remain in short supply at many British shops following production problems at Walkers (PEP.O), a major supplier of the snacks, weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Some 24% of food retailers had low or no availability of multipacks of crisps between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, unchanged from the week before and the highest for any type of food, according to a survey by market researchers Kantar Public for the ONS.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.